Blank Wallet Price Up 4.2% Over Last Week (BLANK)

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Blank Wallet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000770 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Blank Wallet has a total market cap of $8.20 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Blank Wallet has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Blank Wallet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00057762 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 66.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.33 or 0.00095318 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.90 or 0.00129137 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,770.76 or 0.99755902 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,461.83 or 0.06305145 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Blank Wallet Coin Profile

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Buying and Selling Blank Wallet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blank Wallet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blank Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blank Wallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blank Wallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.