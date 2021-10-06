Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the August 31st total of 29,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 100,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of BKEP traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.07. 31,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,945. Blueknight Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $4.26. The stock has a market cap of $127.44 million, a PE ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.43.

Get Blueknight Energy Partners alerts:

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. Blueknight Energy Partners had a net margin of 43.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $27.76 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 185.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 759,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 493,363 shares during the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 26.2% in the first quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 3,088,636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,007,000 after purchasing an additional 641,199 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc boosted its stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 77.8% in the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 200,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 87,744 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 85.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 26,169 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.26% of the company’s stock.

Blueknight Energy Partners Company Profile

BlueKnight Energy Partners LP engages in the operation of independent asphalt facilities. It provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt. The company was founded on February 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.