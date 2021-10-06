BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Short Interest Up 27.2% in September

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the August 31st total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,360,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,763,000 after buying an additional 62,459 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 47,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 11,054 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period.

Shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund stock opened at $9.49 on Wednesday. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $9.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th.

About BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

