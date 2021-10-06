Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $184.63.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BOLIF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Boliden AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a SEK 331 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $38.25 target price on Boliden AB (publ) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of Boliden AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$32.05 during trading hours on Wednesday. Boliden AB has a 1-year low of $29.15 and a 1-year high of $40.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.37.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, platinum, and palladium deposits.

