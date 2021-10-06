BOMB (BOMB) One Day Volume Hits $297,842.00

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One BOMB coin can currently be purchased for $2.56 or 0.00004654 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BOMB has a market cap of $2.32 million and $297,842.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BOMB has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55,113.06 or 1.00016564 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.22 or 0.00063923 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004755 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 133.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00050981 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00005187 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001837 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004721 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $270.35 or 0.00490624 BTC.

BOMB Coin Profile

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 903,984 coins and its circulating supply is 903,196 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

