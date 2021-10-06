Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Raised to C$2.50

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$1.90 to C$2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.63% from the company’s current price.

BBD.B has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.35 to C$1.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.90 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bombardier, Inc. Class B to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$1.15 to C$2.35 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. CIBC restated a “sell” rating and issued a C$1.30 price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.83.

Shares of BBD.B stock traded down C$0.11 on Wednesday, hitting C$1.99. The company had a trading volume of 12,330,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,956,717. The firm has a market cap of C$4.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.78 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.31. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a twelve month low of C$0.26 and a twelve month high of C$2.28.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

