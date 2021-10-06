boohoo group (LON:BOO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $189.48

boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 189.48 ($2.48) and last traded at GBX 194.39 ($2.54), with a volume of 5387804 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 203.90 ($2.66).

BOO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Liberum Capital upgraded boohoo group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of boohoo group to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 410 ($5.36) in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, boohoo group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 447.78 ($5.85).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 266.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 303.22. The stock has a market cap of £2.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.15.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

