Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stake Cut by Sovarnum Capital L.P.

Sovarnum Capital L.P. cut its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Sovarnum Capital L.P.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total value of $397,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,369,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Booking stock traded up $15.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,448.20. 238,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,834. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,589.00 and a twelve month high of $2,540.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,281.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,293.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($10.81) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BKNG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Booking in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,477.35.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

