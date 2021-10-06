Boosted Finance Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $77,348.00 (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 6th. Boosted Finance has a total market cap of $120,671.11 and approximately $77,348.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Boosted Finance has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. One Boosted Finance coin can now be purchased for $2.02 or 0.00003909 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Boosted Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.40 or 0.00057778 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.13 or 0.00099589 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 40.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.61 or 0.00131753 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,247.58 or 0.99802927 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.29 or 0.06401084 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Boosted Finance Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance . The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boosted Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Boosted Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boosted Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.