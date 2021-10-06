Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) Shares Down 2.9%

Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) dropped 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.48 and last traded at $16.48. Approximately 429 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 2,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.98.

BOZTY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Boozt AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boozt AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.74.

Boozt AB engages in the operation of online fashion retail stores for men, women, and children. It operates through the following business segments: Boozt.com, Booztlet.com, and Others. The Boozt.com segment consists of the operational activities related to the multi-brand webstore Boozt.com. The Booztlet.com segment offers inventory clearance and retails items that do not sell within an allotted timeframe at Boozt.com.

