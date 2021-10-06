Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) Short Interest Down 20.8% in September

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the August 31st total of 3,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

BRQS stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.54. The stock had a trading volume of 5,989,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,806,798. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.94. Borqs Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $3.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Borqs Technologies in the first quarter worth about $341,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Borqs Technologies in the first quarter worth about $303,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Borqs Technologies by 124.8% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 195,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 108,536 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Borqs Technologies in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in Borqs Technologies by 36.0% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Borqs Technologies, Inc engages in the development of android platform solutions, hardware product, and mobile virtual network operator services. It operates through the MVNO or Yuantel and Connected Solutions segments. The MVNO or Yuantel segment offers a range of voice and data services for general consumer usage and Internet of things (IoT) devices, as well as traditional telecom services such as voice conferencing.

