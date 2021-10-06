Boson Protocol Trading 45.6% Higher This Week (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded up 14.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Boson Protocol has a total market cap of $67.91 million and $8.15 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded 45.6% higher against the dollar. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $1.22 or 0.00002229 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $182.20 or 0.00333235 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006046 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00006313 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $411.43 or 0.00752497 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000234 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Boson Protocol Profile

Boson Protocol is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,731,803 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

