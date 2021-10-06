Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN) Shares Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN) by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,046 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned 0.12% of Boston Omaha worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BOMN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Boston Omaha by 285.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Omaha in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Boston Omaha by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Boston Omaha in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Boston Omaha in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BOMN traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $38.42. 27 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 14.65 and a quick ratio of 14.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.44. Boston Omaha Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.66 and a fifty-two week high of $49.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.38.

Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.31. Boston Omaha had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 228.69%. The company had revenue of $14.18 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Boston Omaha from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Boston Omaha Company Profile

Boston Omaha Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of billboards, surety insurance, and insurance brokerage activities. It operates through the Insurance and Billboards segments. The Insurance segment refers to commissions from the firm’s surety brokerage businesses. The Billboards segment includes billboard acquisition and rentals.

