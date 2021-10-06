Boston Partners Acquires 2,736,277 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,262,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,736,277 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.46% of Cenovus Energy worth $106,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 143,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 7,755 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 184.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,203,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,414 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 49.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Monday, September 27th. UBS Group raised Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC upped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.07.

Shares of NYSE CVE traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.66. 595,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,586,055. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.48. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $10.93. The company has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.80 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.18). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0139 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is presently -3.77%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

