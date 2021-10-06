Boston Partners Acquires 28,015 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,501,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,015 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.69% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $131,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,360,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,230,000 after purchasing an additional 76,155 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,408,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,339,000 after acquiring an additional 46,713 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,339,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,370,000 after acquiring an additional 105,298 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,265,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,159,000 after acquiring an additional 139,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,043,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,381,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

LYV stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.19. The company had a trading volume of 30,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,479. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.12. The company has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 1.34. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.97 and a twelve month high of $100.23.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $575.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.84 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 114.44% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. As a group, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

LYV has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.