Boston Partners Acquires 2,865,774 Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 12,960.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,887,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,865,774 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 3.98% of Maxar Technologies worth $115,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAXR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,932 shares in the last quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 6.0% in the first quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 2,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,223,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 31.3% in the first quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,040,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,226,000 after buying an additional 485,955 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 3.5% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,634,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,267,000 after buying an additional 55,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 7.1% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,543,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,376,000 after buying an additional 102,572 shares in the last quarter.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE MAXR traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.42. 17,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,307,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.86. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $58.75. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,765.00 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.98.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.95 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 0.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is currently -2.07%.

Several analysts recently commented on MAXR shares. Bank of America started coverage on Maxar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Maxar Technologies in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

In other Maxar Technologies news, EVP Walter S. Scott acquired 1,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.89 per share, with a total value of $51,799.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.