Boston Partners Acquires 317,853 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,772,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 317,853 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.29% of Hasbro worth $167,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hasbro by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 438,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,151,000 after acquiring an additional 27,919 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 21,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 333,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,079,000 after purchasing an additional 64,393 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 410.0% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 12,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 215.7% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 73,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,100,000 after purchasing an additional 50,470 shares in the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $101.45 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $101.45 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.15.

NASDAQ:HAS traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.37. The company had a trading volume of 9,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,993. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.52. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.69 and a twelve month high of $104.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 24.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

In other Hasbro news, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $1,144,414.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,114,289.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $21,258,696.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,615,981.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.