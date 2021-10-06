Boston Partners Acquires 34,868 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Partners grew its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,379,690 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,868 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.17% of Boston Scientific worth $101,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 7.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 180,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,714,000 after purchasing an additional 13,229 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 75.7% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 113,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 48,700 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth $1,114,000. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.3% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 176,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 14.4% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BSX. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.65.

BSX traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $42.30. The company had a trading volume of 132,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,752,225. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.83. The company has a market cap of $60.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.66. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $32.99 and a 52-week high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.67%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,042 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total transaction of $8,628,722.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $140,876.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 171,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,262,982.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 582,582 shares of company stock worth $25,654,685 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

