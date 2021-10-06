Boston Partners Boosts Holdings in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Boston Partners lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,601,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 255,317 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 3.86% of KAR Auction Services worth $80,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 16,788 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.57.

KAR stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $15.49. 31,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,063,361. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.53.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.75 million. Equities research analysts expect that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

