Boston Partners Boosts Position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 394.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,478,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,167,373 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 3.17% of CommScope worth $138,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COMM. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CommScope in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in CommScope in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in CommScope in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in CommScope by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,247 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in CommScope by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,759 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on COMM shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CommScope from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.36.

Shares of CommScope stock traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $11.96. 230,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,646,709. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.39 and a 1-year high of $22.18. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.69.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). CommScope had a positive return on equity of 192.26% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

