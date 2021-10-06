Boston Partners Boosts Stock Holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Boston Partners increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,189,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,925 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.62% of Tempur Sealy International worth $125,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 5,168,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,571,000 after acquiring an additional 575,921 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 13.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,361,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,886,000 after buying an additional 399,271 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 7.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,888,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,601,000 after buying an additional 192,700 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 6.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,751,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,827,000 after purchasing an additional 166,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,467,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,197,000 after acquiring an additional 126,102 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tempur Sealy International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.88.

TPX traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,481. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.86. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.19 and a 52-week high of $50.51.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 142.29% and a net margin of 12.21%. On average, equities analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is currently 18.85%.

In other news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 56,436 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $2,447,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 40,000 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 437,730 shares of company stock worth $19,546,086 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

