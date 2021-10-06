Boston Partners Buys 214,201 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Boston Partners lifted its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,119,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,201 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.45% of PG&E worth $113,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumbard & Kellner LLC grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 4.7% during the first quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 24,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in PG&E by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PCG stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $9.97. 314,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,087,973. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.17. The company has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.39. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $12.91.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 4.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PG&E news, Director Robert C. Flexon bought 10,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $92,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 51,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,054.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PCG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PG&E from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PG&E from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.64.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

