Boston Partners Buys 45,706 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Boston Partners increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,378,246 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,706 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.26% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $95,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.4% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,066,171 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $835,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,844 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 147.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,209,653 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $172,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,079 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.2% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,646,044 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $460,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,112 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 99.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,225,345 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $173,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 69.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,420,590 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $167,648,000 after purchasing an additional 991,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.48. The company had a trading volume of 55,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,259,095. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.35. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $66.19 and a 52-week high of $82.73. The stock has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%. Analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.07%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. HSBC raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.13.

In other news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $201,202.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

