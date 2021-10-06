Boston Partners Buys 4,608 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,608,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 2.40% of ABM Industries worth $71,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in ABM Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in ABM Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in ABM Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABM stock traded down $1.56 on Wednesday, reaching $45.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,129. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.36. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.51 and a 1 year high of $55.48.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 2.41%. ABM Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.28%.

In related news, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 1,600 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $74,016.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 4,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $220,718.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,491 shares of company stock worth $478,888 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

ABM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. FIX upgraded ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ABM Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

