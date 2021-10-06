Boston Partners Cuts Stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Boston Partners lowered its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 865,338 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,261 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 2.48% of Insight Enterprises worth $86,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the first quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 10,533.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $37,000.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

NSIT traded down $1.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.46. 1,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,472. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.84. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.63 and a fifty-two week high of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 16.74%. Insight Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total value of $145,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,576.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total transaction of $492,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,732 shares of company stock worth $952,197 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NSIT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Insight Enterprises Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.