Boston Partners Cuts Stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Boston Partners cut its holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,046,503 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,087,740 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 2.27% of Xerox worth $95,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its position in Xerox by 5.7% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 8,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 2.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 60.6% in the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 42.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Xerox by 4.9% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

XRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Xerox in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xerox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

NYSE:XRX traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.86. The company had a trading volume of 52,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,377,069. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.36 and a 200 day moving average of $23.46. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.77. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $26.96.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.92%.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

