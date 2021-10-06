Boston Partners Cuts Stock Holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Boston Partners lowered its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,078,735 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,309,061 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.43% of Kinross Gold worth $115,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,814,000. Condire Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $32,023,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,958,177 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518,677 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,438,586 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $72,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460,448 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 81,290,925 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $516,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,008 shares during the period. 44.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.60.

Shares of NYSE KGC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,972,843. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1-year low of $5.18 and a 1-year high of $9.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 15.18%. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

