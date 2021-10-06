Boston Partners Cuts Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Boston Partners cut its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 34.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,657,552 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 874,134 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.28% of Southwest Airlines worth $87,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 591.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,547,680 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $216,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034,431 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth about $70,745,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.7% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,113,685 shares of the airline’s stock worth $536,936,000 after purchasing an additional 808,601 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 831.4% in the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 784,264 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $47,887,000 after acquiring an additional 700,058 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

LUV stock traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $53.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,163,143. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $37.48 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The company has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.88 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.67) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on LUV. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.30 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.24 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.03.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Article: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.