Boston Partners Decreases Stock Holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Boston Partners lowered its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,491,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 278,304 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 2.04% of Assured Guaranty worth $70,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 8.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,276,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,504,000 after purchasing an additional 593,132 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 3.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,937,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,947,000 after purchasing an additional 148,753 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 5.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 911,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,529,000 after purchasing an additional 43,328 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 8.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 694,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,360,000 after purchasing an additional 52,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 2.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 638,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,016,000 after purchasing an additional 15,495 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Shares of NYSE AGO traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $48.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,630. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12-month low of $24.02 and a 12-month high of $52.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.14 and a 200-day moving average of $47.04.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 4.06%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection product to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

See Also: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.