Boston Partners Decreases Stock Position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Boston Partners lowered its stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,361,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 77,212 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 2.60% of Navient worth $84,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Navient by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,479,161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $321,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,278 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Navient by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,169,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,350,000 after acquiring an additional 227,279 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Navient by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,517,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,019,000 after buying an additional 208,692 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Navient by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,504,623 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,414,000 after buying an additional 22,161 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Navient by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,038,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,173,000 after buying an additional 11,417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NAVI traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.42. The company had a trading volume of 96,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,248. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.96. Navient Co. has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $23.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 19.43, a current ratio of 19.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Navient had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

NAVI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Navient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Navient from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Navient from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.72.

About Navient

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

