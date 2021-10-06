Boston Partners Has $73.29 Million Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,382,139 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 185,171 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.68% of Marathon Oil worth $73,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 364.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 250,430 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 196,500 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the second quarter valued at about $151,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the second quarter valued at about $423,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,090,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $205,525,000 after purchasing an additional 647,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the second quarter valued at about $5,360,000. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Marathon Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Scotiabank upgraded Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

MRO stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 715,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,733,832. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $15.70.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 320.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently -17.24%.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.