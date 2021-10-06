Boston Partners Has $96.87 Million Stock Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Boston Partners trimmed its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,666,788 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 468,589 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.14% of Jabil worth $96,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Jabil by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 22.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Jabil by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 77,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Jabil by 80.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 276,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,787,000 after acquiring an additional 123,832 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 15.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

In related news, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $579,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,581 shares of company stock valued at $6,358,940 over the last three months. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JBL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.22.

JBL traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.89. The company had a trading volume of 13,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,611. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.41 and a 52 week high of $63.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.67 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 91.43%.

About Jabil

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.