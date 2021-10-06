Boston Partners Increases Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 736,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,295 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.32% of Dollar Tree worth $73,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DLTR. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,687,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 137.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.56. The stock had a trading volume of 34,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,588,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.93. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $120.37. The firm has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.69.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

