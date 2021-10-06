Boston Partners Increases Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,250,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,641 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.25% of American Electric Power worth $105,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 6.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 271.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 95,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,068,000 after purchasing an additional 69,716 shares during the period. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the second quarter worth about $818,000. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 5.5% during the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the second quarter worth about $258,000. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total value of $171,759.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AEP. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.99.

Shares of AEP traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.49. 119,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,890,716. The company has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.80 and a 52-week high of $94.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.44.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.