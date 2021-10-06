Boston Partners Increases Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Boston Partners lifted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 469,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.05% of United Parcel Service worth $97,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.58.

UPS stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.71. 56,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,306,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.76 and a 1 year high of $219.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.28. The company has a market cap of $156.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.