Boston Partners Purchases 22,552 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Boston Partners grew its stake in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,156,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,552 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 1.14% of Lamar Advertising worth $120,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 4,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

NASDAQ:LAMR traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $115.83. 8,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,316. Lamar Advertising Company has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $119.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.52 and a 200 day moving average of $104.98. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34 and a beta of 1.48.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.32. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 20.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.43%.

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

