Boston Partners Purchases 33,167 Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,721,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,167 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 1.39% of CyrusOne worth $123,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 94.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CONE shares. Truist Securities lowered CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CyrusOne from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised shares of CyrusOne from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.92.

Shares of NASDAQ CONE traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.61. 28,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,421. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,911.00, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. CyrusOne Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.64 and a twelve month high of $82.69.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.66%. On average, research analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

