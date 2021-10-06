Boston Partners Purchases 8,708 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Boston Partners grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 450,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,708 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.35% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $103,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 40.1% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 5,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 30.2% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 569,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 34.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 7.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on WLTW. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $206.07 target price (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, cut their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.21.

Shares of WLTW stock traded down $4.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $238.83. 34,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,362. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $179.31 and a fifty-two week high of $271.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.80.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.35%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

