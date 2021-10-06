Boston Partners Purchases 9,476 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 512,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,476 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.62% of Avery Dennison worth $107,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 35.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,060,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,663,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,746 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,628,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,393,579,000 after purchasing an additional 368,810 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,432,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 26.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,113,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,153,000 after buying an additional 231,954 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Avery Dennison by 4.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 718,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,889,000 after purchasing an additional 30,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

In related news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $108,116.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,850 shares in the company, valued at $872,641. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVY traded down $3.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $207.76. 11,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,574. The company has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $217.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.26. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $125.75 and a 52-week high of $228.88.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.34%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

AVY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.73.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

See Also: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.