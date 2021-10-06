Boston Partners Reduces Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Boston Partners lessened its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 42.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 369,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 276,841 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.38% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $101,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 76.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

LH stock traded down $2.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $273.59. 7,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,562. The company has a 50-day moving average of $297.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.42. The company has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $190.00 and a twelve month high of $309.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 35.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.55 EPS for the current year.

LH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $273.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.52.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total value of $1,335,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.