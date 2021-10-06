Boston Partners Sells 1,321,995 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Boston Partners reduced its holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 32.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,698,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,321,995 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 2.41% of Essent Group worth $121,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,480,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,530,000 after acquiring an additional 38,106 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 12,840 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Essent Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 44,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Essent Group news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 5,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $265,091.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,811,590.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.

ESNT traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.36. 7,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,637. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.70. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $38.02 and a 12-month high of $54.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.33.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.16. Essent Group had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 55.56%. The business had revenue of $243.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 18.56%.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

