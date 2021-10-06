Boston Partners Sells 5,803,672 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Boston Partners lowered its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 82.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,193,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,803,672 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.58% of Steel Dynamics worth $71,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 41.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 26.6% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 6.5% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 15,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 5.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

NASDAQ:STLD traded down $1.79 on Wednesday, hitting $57.56. 40,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,248,278. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.44. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.26 and a 52 week high of $74.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.41.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

In other news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $463,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 155,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total value of $11,043,417.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,179,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,727,044.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 444,543 shares of company stock valued at $30,543,309 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STLD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.18.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.