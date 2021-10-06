Boston Partners Sells 588,991 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Boston Partners cut its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,985,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 588,991 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 1.95% of Graphic Packaging worth $108,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,120,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 740,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,436,000 after purchasing an additional 57,910 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9,217.7% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 325,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 321,512 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 104,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 9,735 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 356.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 30,476 shares in the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Graphic Packaging stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,196,691. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.58 and a 200-day moving average of $18.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.29. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $20.88.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.79%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.