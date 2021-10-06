Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Holdings Lowered by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 41.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,346 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $4,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,720,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,275 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 2,256.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 803,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,082,000 after purchasing an additional 769,529 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 8,753,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,393,000 after purchasing an additional 391,600 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 443.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 467,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,329,000 after purchasing an additional 381,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 317.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 445,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,633,000 after purchasing an additional 338,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

BXP traded down $1.29 on Wednesday, reaching $109.82. 13,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 999,042. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.61. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.69 and a 52-week high of $124.24. The company has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.69, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $713.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 62.32%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.63.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total value of $5,091,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $569,860.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

