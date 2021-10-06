Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Holdings Boosted by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,226 shares during the period. Boston Scientific accounts for 0.7% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $5,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,716 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,077 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.86. 5,274,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,739,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $32.99 and a 12 month high of $46.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.83.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.65.

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total value of $8,628,722.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total transaction of $8,960,397.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,216,810 shares in the company, valued at $98,803,221.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 582,582 shares of company stock worth $25,654,685 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

