Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.580-$1.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $12 billion-$12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.01 billion.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $42.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Boston Scientific has a 12-month low of $32.99 and a 12-month high of $46.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.83. The company has a market capitalization of $60.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.52, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.56%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Scientific from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.65.

In related news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 41,741 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $1,842,447.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $30,443.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 582,582 shares of company stock valued at $25,654,685 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Further Reading: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.