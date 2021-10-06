Bounty0x (BNTY) Market Capitalization Tops $299,077.59

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Bounty0x has a market capitalization of $299,077.59 and approximately $23,081.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bounty0x has traded 19.2% higher against the US dollar. One Bounty0x coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00049597 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.09 or 0.00243666 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.48 or 0.00102623 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00011850 BTC.

About Bounty0x

Bounty0x (BNTY) is a coin. It launched on December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bounty0x’s official website is bounty0x.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

Bounty0x Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounty0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bounty0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

