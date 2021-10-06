Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Short Interest Update

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the August 31st total of 24,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWMN traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.69. The company had a trading volume of 5,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,864. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.59. Bowman Consulting Group has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $14.90.

Get Bowman Consulting Group alerts:

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $36.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bowman Consulting Group will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bowman Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWMN. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the second quarter valued at $10,201,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the second quarter valued at $3,923,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the second quarter valued at $3,635,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the second quarter valued at $2,217,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the second quarter valued at $1,385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

About Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Bowman Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowman Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.