BOX Token Market Cap Hits $1.99 Million (BOX)

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One BOX Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0199 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. BOX Token has a total market capitalization of $1.99 million and $53.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BOX Token has traded up 20.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About BOX Token

BOX Token (BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 coins. BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BOX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@boxla888 . BOX Token’s official website is box.la

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

BOX Token Coin Trading

