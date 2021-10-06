Bradley Louis Radoff Purchases 10,000 Shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Stock

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) insider Bradley Louis Radoff bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.08 per share, with a total value of $70,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bradley Louis Radoff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 6th, Bradley Louis Radoff bought 8,183 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $60,554.20.

On Friday, September 24th, Bradley Louis Radoff purchased 6,397 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $47,465.74.

On Thursday, September 9th, Bradley Louis Radoff purchased 28,624 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.27 per share, with a total value of $236,720.48.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Bradley Louis Radoff purchased 12,448 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.20 per share, with a total value of $102,073.60.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Bradley Louis Radoff purchased 34,999 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $276,142.11.

On Thursday, August 26th, Bradley Louis Radoff purchased 10,000 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $77,300.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Bradley Louis Radoff bought 11,407 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.17 per share, for a total transaction of $81,788.19.

NASDAQ RMCF traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,706. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.96. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.58 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The stock has a market cap of $46.11 million, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.16.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.59 million for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 11.80%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 35.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after buying an additional 22,343 shares during the last quarter. 25.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is a franchisor, confectionery manufacturer and retail operator in the United States, Canada, Philippines, Japan, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates. The firm manufactures a line of premium chocolate candies and other confectionery products to supply its franchise locations, delivered fresh by its fleet of refrigerated trucks.

